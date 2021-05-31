Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by Sustainable Growth Advisers LP

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,358,926 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 198,492 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 3.7% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP owned about 0.30% of Abbott Laboratories worth $642,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $755,098.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,550 shares in the company, valued at $6,278,274.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.39.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $116.65. 4,813,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,160,716. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $86.16 and a twelve month high of $128.54. The firm has a market cap of $207.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

