AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Zevin Asset Management LLC

Zevin Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 1.9% of Zevin Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter worth $45,000. 66.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on ABBV. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.31.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $113.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,104,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,297,863. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.46. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.11 and a 12 month high of $118.28. The company has a market capitalization of $199.94 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

