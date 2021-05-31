AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 707.2% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 113,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,120,000 after purchasing an additional 48,590 shares during the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.31.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $113.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $199.94 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.11 and a 52-week high of $118.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.46.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

