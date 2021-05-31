Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $2.34 Million Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,268 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADM shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.38.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber bought 5,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.40 per share, with a total value of $297,548.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,047,178.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ADM opened at $66.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.36 and its 200-day moving average is $55.68. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $37.54 and a 52-week high of $68.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.90.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $18.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

