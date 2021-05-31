Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 399 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 56,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,773,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 1st quarter worth about $440,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 680.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,895,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CBRL shares. Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Truist downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.82.

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $157.72 on Monday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.16 and a 12-month high of $178.82. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.90.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $1.24. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $713.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.81) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

