Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.70 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) will report earnings per share of $3.70 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.60 and the highest is $3.88. Affiliated Managers Group reported earnings of $2.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will report full year earnings of $16.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.38 to $16.72. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $18.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.78 to $18.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Affiliated Managers Group.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.04. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The company had revenue of $559.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

AMG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.29.

AMG stock opened at $164.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.92. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52-week low of $62.19 and a 52-week high of $176.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $160.49 per share, for a total transaction of $401,225.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,209,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMG. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 257.1% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 221 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 368 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

