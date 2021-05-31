Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $215 million-$225 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $210.43 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Affirm from $160.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a hold rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Affirm from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Affirm from $146.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Affirm from $148.00 to $102.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $60.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.76. Affirm has a 12-month low of $46.50 and a 12-month high of $146.90.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $230.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.94 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 53.97% and a negative net margin of 34.01%. The business’s revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Affirm will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Affirm news, insider Del Castillo Sharda Caro sold 25,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $2,310,369.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,019 shares in the company, valued at $4,288,132.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 12,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total transaction of $985,281.66. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,304.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,850 shares of company stock valued at $7,233,688.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

