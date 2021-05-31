Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Holdings Decreased by Bank of The West

Bank of The West reduced its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in Aflac were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AFL. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Aflac by 151.0% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 434,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,331,000 after acquiring an additional 261,532 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Aflac by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 34,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 14,466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.92.

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $122,516.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,327.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 4,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $210,429.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,069.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 36,448 shares of company stock valued at $1,850,942. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AFL opened at $56.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $33.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.64. The stock has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 24.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 26.61%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

