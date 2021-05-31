Aggreko Plc (LON:AGK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Aggreko Plc (LON:AGK) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 552 ($7.21).

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Aggreko from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 880 ($11.50) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of LON AGK traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 862 ($11.26). 709,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,221,435. Aggreko has a 12 month low of GBX 346.80 ($4.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 905 ($11.82). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 863.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 751.56. The company has a market cap of £2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.46.

In related news, insider Chris Weston sold 12,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 880 ($11.50), for a total transaction of £108,468.80 ($141,715.18).

Aggreko Company Profile

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services in North America, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Eurasia, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility.

