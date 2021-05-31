Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.950-9.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.040. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Air Products and Chemicals also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to 2.300-2.400 EPS.

Shares of APD traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $299.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 549,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,386. Air Products and Chemicals has a one year low of $229.17 and a one year high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $291.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.26.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.60%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APD. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $310.00 price objective (up from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Cowen increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $302.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $308.13.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

