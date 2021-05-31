Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €135.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AIR has been the subject of several other reports. Independent Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €113.46 ($133.48).

Airbus stock opened at €108.00 ($127.06) on Thursday. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a fifty-two week high of €99.97 ($117.61). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €99.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of €94.43.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

