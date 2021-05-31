Akroma (AKA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $7,211.65

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 31st. One Akroma coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Akroma has a total market capitalization of $7,211.65 and $12.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Akroma has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $2,731.39 or 0.07255644 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.64 or 0.00190305 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma Coin Profile

Akroma (CRYPTO:AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. The official message board for Akroma is medium.com/akroma . Akroma’s official website is akroma.io . Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

Buying and Selling Akroma

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akroma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akroma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

