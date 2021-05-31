Algorand Price Tops $0.88 on Top Exchanges (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 31st. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for about $0.88 or 0.00002454 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Algorand has traded 17.1% higher against the US dollar. Algorand has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion and approximately $144.65 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00047394 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.90 or 0.00264509 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00044374 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00008904 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00009293 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 5,537,724,126 coins and its circulating supply is 3,058,370,791 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

