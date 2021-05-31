Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Short Interest Update

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 164,000 shares, a growth of 53.7% from the April 29th total of 106,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 65.6 days.

APYRF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $48.00 to $47.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.83.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

APYRF opened at $36.70 on Monday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $36.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.66.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.