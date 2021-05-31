Alps Advisors Inc. Has $345,000 Stock Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 21.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in PerkinElmer by 24.8% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

NYSE PKI opened at $145.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.95. The company has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.12. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.23 and a 1-year high of $162.70.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.69. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 24.19%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 100.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.37%.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their target price on PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. PerkinElmer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.42.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.