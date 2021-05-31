Alps Advisors Inc. Invests $337,000 in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,919 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. 78.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ISBC opened at $14.88 on Monday. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.74 and a 52-week high of $15.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.88 and a 200-day moving average of $12.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $200.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.57%.

ISBC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.50 target price on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Investors Bancorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.90.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

