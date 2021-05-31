Analysts Anticipate The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to Post $1.29 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Clorox’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.34. The Clorox posted earnings per share of $2.41 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Clorox will report full year earnings of $7.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.54 to $7.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.91 to $8.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Clorox.

Get The Clorox alerts:

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 104.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS.

CLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of The Clorox from $195.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in The Clorox by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in The Clorox by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC boosted its holdings in The Clorox by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in The Clorox by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Clorox by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLX traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $176.73. 933,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,639,913. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $185.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.45. The Clorox has a twelve month low of $175.55 and a twelve month high of $239.87. The stock has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Clorox (CLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.