Analysts Anticipate The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to Post $1.29 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on May 31st, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Clorox’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.34. The Clorox posted earnings per share of $2.41 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Clorox will report full year earnings of $7.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.54 to $7.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.91 to $8.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Clorox.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 104.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS.

CLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of The Clorox from $195.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in The Clorox by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in The Clorox by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC boosted its holdings in The Clorox by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in The Clorox by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Clorox by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLX traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $176.73. 933,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,639,913. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $185.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.45. The Clorox has a twelve month low of $175.55 and a twelve month high of $239.87. The stock has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Clorox (CLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for The Clorox (NYSE:CLX)

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.