Analysts Anticipate Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Vonage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.08. Vonage reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Vonage will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Vonage.

Get Vonage alerts:

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Vonage had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Summit Insights reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Vonage in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Vonage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 12,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $160,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jana Partners LLC bought a new position in Vonage in the 1st quarter worth about $68,597,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vonage in the 4th quarter worth about $48,739,000. P2 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vonage in the 1st quarter worth about $36,582,000. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vonage by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 8,020,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vonage by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,491,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VG stock opened at $13.78 on Monday. Vonage has a 12 month low of $8.93 and a 12 month high of $15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.00, a P/E/G ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.19.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vonage (VG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.