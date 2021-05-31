Analysts Expect Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.32 Million

Equities research analysts expect Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) to post $6.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.87 million and the lowest is $4.10 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will report full year sales of $17.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $30.18 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $31.00 million, with estimates ranging from $21.54 million to $37.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Atara Biotherapeutics.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.06.

ATRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

In related news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 1,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $25,675.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,582 shares in the company, valued at $2,516,245.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Joe Newell sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $121,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,219 shares in the company, valued at $2,528,262.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,901 shares of company stock worth $238,537. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 176.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,624,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,158,000 after buying an additional 2,315,005 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $26,642,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 88.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,507,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,208 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 620.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,263,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,207,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,858,000 after purchasing an additional 629,092 shares in the last quarter.

ATRA stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.56. The company had a trading volume of 894,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,045. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.41. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $28.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.85.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

