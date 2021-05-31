Analysts Expect Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $161.64 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) will report sales of $161.64 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $159.99 million to $164.34 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust reported sales of $144.77 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full year sales of $648.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $640.97 million to $660.08 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $673.98 million, with estimates ranging from $656.62 million to $704.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.61). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 4.16%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OFC. Truist raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corporate Office Properties Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.63.

NYSE OFC traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $27.60. The company had a trading volume of 11,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,289. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $21.68 and a 1-year high of $28.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.58 and its 200-day moving average is $26.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 51.89%.

In other news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $40,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,861.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $108,738.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at $93,188.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,246 shares of company stock valued at $451,216. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OFC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 32,402 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 349,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 410,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,782,000 after purchasing an additional 28,303 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 76,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

