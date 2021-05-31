Analysts Expect G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) to Post $0.14 EPS

Equities analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) will report earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. G-III Apparel Group reported earnings per share of ($0.75) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 118.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will report full year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $3.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover G-III Apparel Group.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $526.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GIII. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.70.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Thomas Brosig sold 8,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $256,693.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,329.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Wayne S. Miller sold 65,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $2,217,544.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 249,201 shares in the company, valued at $8,400,565.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 5,421.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,969 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $33.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.00. G-III Apparel Group has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $35.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.97.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on G-III Apparel Group (GIII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.