Analysts Expect Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Will Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.43. Newell Brands posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.97. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Newell Brands.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist raised their target price on Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newell Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

NASDAQ:NWL traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.69. 2,812,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,824,183. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.69 and a 200 day moving average of $24.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.96. Newell Brands has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 51.40%.

In other news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $1,153,775.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,859.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWL. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Newell Brands by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 29,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in Newell Brands by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 12,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in Newell Brands by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 31,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Newell Brands by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in Newell Brands by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

