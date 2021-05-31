Analysts Expect S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Will Announce Earnings of $3.17 Per Share

Analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) will announce earnings of $3.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for S&P Global’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.05. S&P Global posted earnings of $3.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full-year earnings of $12.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.65 to $12.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $13.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.60 to $14.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow S&P Global.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 490.35%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.85.

SPGI traded down $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $379.47. 1,760,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,601,457. The stock has a market cap of $91.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.97. S&P Global has a twelve month low of $303.50 and a twelve month high of $398.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $380.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

