Analysts Issue Forecasts for DiamondRock Hospitality’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DRH)

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality in a report released on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.48.

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $9.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.20. DiamondRock Hospitality has a twelve month low of $4.43 and a twelve month high of $11.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.95.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $72.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.26 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 262.15% and a negative return on equity of 30.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS.

In related news, CEO Mark W. Brugger sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $2,022,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,155,834 shares in the company, valued at $21,795,481.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pendal Group Limited raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.8% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 124,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the first quarter worth $138,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the first quarter worth $856,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 19.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 134,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 22,029 shares in the last quarter.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.