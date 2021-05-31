Analysts Issue Forecasts for Jack in the Box Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Jack in the Box in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 27th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Sanderson expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the quarter. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

JACK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. OTR Global upgraded shares of Jack in the Box to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Jack in the Box from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Jack in the Box from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.19.

NASDAQ JACK opened at $113.60 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.01. Jack in the Box has a 52-week low of $66.44 and a 52-week high of $124.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.81.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $257.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,806,744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $308,124,000 after acquiring an additional 42,366 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Jack in the Box by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,116,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,654,000 after purchasing an additional 128,358 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 999,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $109,753,000 after purchasing an additional 49,072 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 745,582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,190,000 after buying an additional 41,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 177.4% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 597,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,648,000 after buying an additional 382,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total value of $152,661.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,732,357.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Jack in the Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently 37.85%.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

