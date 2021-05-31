Analysts Set Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) PT at $39.00

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

CRNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 304,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.44 per share, with a total value of $4,999,995.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 215.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $43,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 96.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares during the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.33. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $23.70. The stock has a market cap of $659.76 million, a P/E ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.26.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase 1 clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

