Analysts Set CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) PT at $82.55

Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.55.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CyrusOne in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

In other CyrusOne news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $731,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,867.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the first quarter worth $322,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the first quarter worth $364,000. Gillson Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the first quarter worth $2,752,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 25.8% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 4,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the first quarter worth $331,000.

CONE stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.75. 568,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,898. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.92 and its 200-day moving average is $70.39. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.32, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. CyrusOne has a 12 month low of $61.64 and a 12 month high of $86.77.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.57 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 1.75%. CyrusOne’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CyrusOne will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is presently 52.31%.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

