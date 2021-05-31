Analysts Set RTL Group S.A. (EBR:RTL) Price Target at €52.85

RTL Group S.A. (EBR:RTL) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €52.85 ($62.18).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RTL. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Nord/LB set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays set a €52.50 ($61.76) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.30 ($65.06) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get RTL Group alerts:

RTL Group has a 12-month low of €59.84 ($70.40) and a 12-month high of €76.02 ($89.44).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

Read More: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for RTL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.