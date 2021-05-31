Analysts Set Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Price Target at $91.29

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.29.

SAGE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $1,145,000. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,145,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 32,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 15,886 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,437,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 9.2% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $69.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 2.00. Sage Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $34.37 and a 52-week high of $98.39.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.31% and a net margin of 57.21%. The business’s revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.44) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics will post -6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.