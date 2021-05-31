Analyzing NVR (NYSE:NVR) & Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA)

NVR (NYSE:NVR) and Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.3% of NVR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.1% of Landsea Homes shares are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of NVR shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.6% of Landsea Homes shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares NVR and Landsea Homes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NVR 12.59% 33.36% 17.85% Landsea Homes N/A 11.77% 5.73%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for NVR and Landsea Homes, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NVR 0 2 3 0 2.60 Landsea Homes 0 1 1 0 2.50

NVR presently has a consensus price target of $5,324.50, suggesting a potential upside of 8.95%. Landsea Homes has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.09%. Given Landsea Homes’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Landsea Homes is more favorable than NVR.

Volatility and Risk

NVR has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Landsea Homes has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NVR and Landsea Homes’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NVR $7.33 billion 2.43 $901.25 million $230.11 21.24 Landsea Homes $734.61 million 0.57 -$2.10 million N/A N/A

NVR has higher revenue and earnings than Landsea Homes.

Summary

NVR beats Landsea Homes on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NVR

NVR, Inc. operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers. It also provides various mortgage-related services to its homebuilding customers, as well as brokers title insurance and performs title searches in connection with mortgage loan closings. The company primarily serves in Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, New Jersey, Eastern Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio, Western Pennsylvania, Indiana, Illinois, North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Tennessee, and Washington, D.C. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About Landsea Homes

Landsea Homes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and building of lots, homes, and condominiums in California, Arizona, New York, and New Jersey. It operates in three segments: Arizona, California, and Metro New York. The company designs, constructions, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes. It offers a range of properties, including entry-level and first-time move-up homes. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California

