AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $348 million-$355 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $346.91 million.
A number of brokerages have commented on APPF. TheStreet lowered AppFolio from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. DA Davidson upgraded AppFolio from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AppFolio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $144.50.
Shares of APPF traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $134.89. 62,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,428. AppFolio has a 12-month low of $110.22 and a 12-month high of $186.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.06. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 1.09.
In other news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 17,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.40, for a total value of $2,535,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,397 shares in the company, valued at $11,555,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ida Kathleen Kane sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $700,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,200 shares of company stock worth $3,941,430. Corporate insiders own 36.02% of the company’s stock.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AppFolio stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,905 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.48% of the company’s stock.
AppFolio Company Profile
AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provide tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.
