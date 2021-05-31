AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $348 million-$355 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $346.91 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on APPF. TheStreet lowered AppFolio from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. DA Davidson upgraded AppFolio from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AppFolio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $144.50.

Get AppFolio alerts:

Shares of APPF traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $134.89. 62,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,428. AppFolio has a 12-month low of $110.22 and a 12-month high of $186.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.06. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 1.09.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). AppFolio had a return on equity of 62.71% and a net margin of 49.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AppFolio will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 17,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.40, for a total value of $2,535,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,397 shares in the company, valued at $11,555,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ida Kathleen Kane sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $700,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,200 shares of company stock worth $3,941,430. Corporate insiders own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AppFolio stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,905 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provide tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.