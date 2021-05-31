Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 6,720 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 117.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,720 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,540,076,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,134,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,013 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,395 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 184.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,965,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,421 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 615.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,428,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,478 shares during the period.

IVV traded up $0.80 on Monday, hitting $421.65. 3,280,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,475,119. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $296.49 and a 12 month high of $424.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $417.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $389.56.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

