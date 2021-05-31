Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $22.65 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 136,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 2.9% of Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $22,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 108.5% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000.

NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $176.10. 353,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,386. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $101.45 and a 52 week high of $178.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.10.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

