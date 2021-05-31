Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,476 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 719 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its stake in Tesla by 800.0% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 45 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock traded down $5.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $625.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,737,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,072,578. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $665.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $683.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.84 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 625.22, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. FIX raised Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.19.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.81, for a total transaction of $819,762.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,234 shares in the company, valued at $37,534,629.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total value of $46,310,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,015,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 109,653 shares of company stock valued at $77,798,067. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

