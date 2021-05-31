Ark 24 Hour Volume Reaches $6.75 Million (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. One Ark coin can currently be bought for $1.10 or 0.00003060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ark has traded 22.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ark has a market cap of $142.14 million and $6.75 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00017054 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005819 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000135 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000798 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 157,611,814 coins and its circulating supply is 129,490,917 coins. Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io . The official website for Ark is ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

