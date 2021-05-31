Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $520 million-$540 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $511.91 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Technical Consultants from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of ATCX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.06. The stock had a trading volume of 56,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,374. Atlas Technical Consultants has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $12.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.05. The firm has a market cap of $398.37 million, a P/E ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 0.36.

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $1.04. The business had revenue of $123.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.20 million. Atlas Technical Consultants had a negative return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 0.98%. As a group, research analysts predict that Atlas Technical Consultants will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Atlas Technical Consultants news, insider John Alex Mollere sold 10,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $121,934.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,334. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bluecrest Capital Management L sold 195,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $2,039,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atlas Technical Consultants Company Profile

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

