Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the April 29th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
ASTVF stock opened at $12.50 on Monday. Austevoll Seafood ASA has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $12.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.73.
Austevoll Seafood ASA Company Profile
See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?
Receive News & Ratings for Austevoll Seafood ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Austevoll Seafood ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.