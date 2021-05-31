Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the April 29th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

ASTVF stock opened at $12.50 on Monday. Austevoll Seafood ASA has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $12.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.73.

Austevoll Seafood ASA Company Profile

Austevoll Seafood ASA, a seafood company, engages in the salmon, white fish, and pelagic businesses in Norway, the European Union, Eastern Europe, Africa, the Pacific, North America, South America, and Central America. The company is involved in the ownership and operation of fishing vessels, as well as farming, harvesting, processing, sale, and distribution of salmon and trout.

