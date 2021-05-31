AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Bought by Soros Capital Management LLC

Soros Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. AutoZone comprises 0.6% of Soros Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Soros Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AZO traded down $4.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,406.60. 175,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,495. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,475.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,281.42. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,074.45 and a twelve month high of $1,542.30. The company has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.62 by $7.86. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.98% and a negative return on equity of 147.93%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $14.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 81.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AZO shares. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,562.00 to $1,665.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,415.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,519.89.

In related news, VP Preston Frazer sold 740 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,322.87, for a total value of $978,923.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 993 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,609.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total transaction of $4,306,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,560,407.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,673 shares of company stock worth $35,119,737. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

