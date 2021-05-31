Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) to announce ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the highest is ($0.26). Avadel Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 93.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.75). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to $1.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Avadel Pharmaceuticals.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVDL. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

Shares of AVDL stock traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $7.69. The stock had a trading volume of 59,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,357. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.07 and a 200 day moving average of $7.80. The stock has a market cap of $449.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.15 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 26.57 and a quick ratio of 26.57. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.83 and a 12-month high of $10.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVDL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $3,898,000. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 117.2% in the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 345,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 186,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

