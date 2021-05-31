Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.65.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.
Aveanna Healthcare stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.60. 422,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,162. Aveanna Healthcare has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $12.18.
In related news, CFO David Afshar purchased 4,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.67 per share, with a total value of $49,994.28. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 14,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,611.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
About Aveanna Healthcare
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.
