Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.65.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Aveanna Healthcare stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.60. 422,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,162. Aveanna Healthcare has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $12.18.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aveanna Healthcare will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Afshar purchased 4,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.67 per share, with a total value of $49,994.28. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 14,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,611.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

About Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

