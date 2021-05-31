AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The AXA Group is an international group of insurance and related financial services companies. AXA’s insurance operations are diverse geographically, with activities in 50 countries, principally Western Europe, North America and the Asia/Pacific area. In the United States, AXA is represented through its 60% holding in The Equitable companies and its subsidiaries, Equitable Life, Alliance Capital management and Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AXA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

AXA stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.81. 81,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,103. AXA has a 52-week low of $15.57 and a 52-week high of $28.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $67.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.47.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

