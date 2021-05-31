Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) Short Interest Update

Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 78.6% from the April 29th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAFYY opened at $8.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Balfour Beatty has a 12-month low of $5.38 and a 12-month high of $9.02.

Get Balfour Beatty alerts:

Separately, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Balfour Beatty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balfour Beatty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.