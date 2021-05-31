Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) Short Interest Update

Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 78.6% from the April 29th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAFYY opened at $8.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Balfour Beatty has a 12-month low of $5.38 and a 12-month high of $9.02.

Separately, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Balfour Beatty Company Profile

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

