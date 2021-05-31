Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 681,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 44,024 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $57,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ball during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ball during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Ball during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Ball by 358.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ball during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLL shares. Longbow Research started coverage on Ball in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ball in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.47.

Shares of NYSE BLL opened at $82.16 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.42. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $66.25 and a 1 year high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

In other Ball news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $713,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

