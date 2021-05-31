Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $298,000 Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,376 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.73% of the company’s stock.

DELL opened at $98.64 on Monday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.62 and a 1-year high of $103.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. The company has a market cap of $75.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.69.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 115.36%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DELL shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.72.

In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $15,972,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 347,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,274,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $17,548,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,003,092.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

