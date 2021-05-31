Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 43,886 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 73.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,886 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter valued at $92,959,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 84.1% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,329,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,527 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at $28,997,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 12.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,676,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,046,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

SFM stock opened at $26.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.26. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.21 and a 12 month high of $28.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.23 and its 200 day moving average is $23.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CMO Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $60,802.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 4,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $106,671.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,863 shares in the company, valued at $710,739.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,775 shares of company stock worth $189,640 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SFM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.20.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It operates through Healthy Grocery Stores segment. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

