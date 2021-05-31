Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Trims Stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 66.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,421 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Catalent were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the 4th quarter worth about $586,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 158.2% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 58,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 36,053 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalent alerts:

In other news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.77, for a total value of $148,078.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 42,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total value of $4,439,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,267 shares of company stock valued at $6,850,694 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CTLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.11.

CTLT opened at $104.83 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $67.97 and a one year high of $127.68.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.28 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 14.43%. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.