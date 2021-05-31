Bank of Montreal Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.77 Per Share (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 26th. Desjardins analyst D. Young anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.77 for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.70 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$131.00 price target on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$120.00 price target (up previously from C$110.00) on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$137.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$136.00 price target on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$132.17.

Shares of BMO stock opened at C$126.83 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$117.83 and its 200-day moving average is C$104.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$82.10 billion and a PE ratio of 15.43. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of C$67.57 and a 52 week high of C$127.49.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

