Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target Raised to C$131.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price lifted by CSFB from C$125.00 to C$131.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BMO. Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$108.66 to C$125.99 and gave the stock a top pick rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal to C$128.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$137.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$104.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$132.17.

Shares of BMO opened at C$126.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$117.83 and a 200-day moving average price of C$104.97. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of C$67.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$127.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$82.10 billion and a PE ratio of 15.43.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

