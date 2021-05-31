Bank of The West Cuts Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Bank of The West decreased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,717 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 27.3% during the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 9,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 49.6% during the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 801,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,169,000 after purchasing an additional 265,790 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 5.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 674,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,875,000 after buying an additional 32,578 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 372.6% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 119,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,582,000 after buying an additional 94,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth approximately $688,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PM stock opened at $96.43 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.37 and a twelve month high of $98.62. The stock has a market cap of $150.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.11 and its 200 day moving average is $86.25.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 85.06% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total transaction of $977,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $170,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,370 shares of company stock worth $4,135,557. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.62.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

