Bank of The West Decreases Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bank of The West trimmed its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,909 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,621,726,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,098,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132,996 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,423 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,824,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $427,247,000 after acquiring an additional 958,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $188,218,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $260.02 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $258.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $305.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.23, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.15. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.93 and a 12-month high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,069 shares of company stock valued at $54,063,349 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

